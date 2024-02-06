Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The popular food and retail space will be hosting a series of special events featuring music, comedy, magicians, and a number of unique pop-up stalls.

Starting this Friday (February 9), there will be a pop-up stall from crystal retailer Crystal Intentions and Pints and Painting in the main hall from 6pm to 8.45pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rest of the weekend will see five different pop-ups selling everything from artisan chocolate to handmade jewellery and photography occupying the Lock29 space.

Banbury's Lock29 will host a series of events this half term.

On Sunday (February 11) magician Dave Arnold will be supplying free family fun table magic at 1pm and free face painting from 1pm on February 14, 18, and 3pm on February 23.

A spokesperson for the space said: “The Atic Banbury and Tap Social have their popular live comedy on Friday February 16. Book your tickets early to enjoy a night of outstanding comedy from top-tier comedians Joey Page, Adam Vincent, and Ryan Mold."

To round off the fortnight of entertainment, the pop-up stalls, footwear seller Ants Sales, and healthy dog food retailer Dibbles Nibbles will be making a return to Lock29 on Saturday February 17.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The evening will culminate with rising indie and soul singer songwriter Ruby J, who has built a name for herself with support slots for everyone from Tony Hadley to The Lathums performing for the Banbury crowd.