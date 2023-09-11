News you can trust since 1838
Banbury’s Lock29 will host a free self-care wellness event next week (Wednesday, September 20).
By Jack Ingham
Published 11th Sep 2023, 12:45 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 12:45 BST
The event will be the retail space’s third Wellness Wednesday event, and this time it will focus on self-care.

The evening starts at 5.30pm with mini massages available from Body and Soul Massage before the talks get under way at 6pm.

Speaking at the event will be cognitive behavioural therapist and emotional freedom technique practitioner Claire Thorburn, who will show attendees how to find time in their busy schedules to practice self-care.

Kate Laud Aguilar, who is a counsellor who works with children and young people and is passionate about reducing the stigma around mental health struggles, and Dr Carla Runchman, a clinical psychologist with over 15 years’ experience working therapeutically with people with a range of issues.

Information and resources from Steven from The Recovery College, Oxford, and Jo from Oxfordshire Action for Happiness will also be available.

Wellness Wednesday was started following a conversation between Lock29’s general manager, Chris Catford, and the founder of Banbury Mental Health Mates, Tara Lever.

Chris Catford, general manager at Lock29, said: "Keeping the balance in life can be a challenge, so we’re delighted that Tara has put together such a great line-up.

"This will be an informal event in a small, relaxed setting. Everyone is very welcome, so make sure you book your place as it’s proved really popular already."

To book your free place, email [email protected] with your name. The Wellness Wednesday talks will start at 6pm and last around an hour and a half.

