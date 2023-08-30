News you can trust since 1838
Banbury's Lock29 celebrates third anniversary by hosting live music day

Banbury’s Lock 29 will celebrate its third anniversary this weekend by hosting a free day of live music.
By Jack Ingham
Published 30th Aug 2023, 09:39 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 09:39 BST

The waterfront location, home to street food and small independent retail outlets, will partner with the Banbury BID team to host the event this Saturday (September 2).

The entertainment kicks off with singer-songwriter Jake Rees, who will perform between 1pm and 4pm, before Girls House take to the stage with classic pop covers and great harmonies from 4pm to 7pm.

To finish the evening, veteran bluesman Howlin’ Mat brings the pace up a notch with his feet-stomping blues and tuneful guitar playing from 7pm.

Operations manager at Lock29, Chris Catford, celebrates the shopping area's anniversary.Operations manager at Lock29, Chris Catford, celebrates the shopping area's anniversary.
Operations manager at Lock 29, Chris Catford, said: "As Lock29 turns three, we’ve come a long way since the days of the pandemic. It’s really only in the last 18 months that Lock29 has blossomed into the space we always hoped and knew it would be.

"Lock29 is continually evolving, and it’s always great to offer something new and fresh. We have some exciting new offers coming soon. It’s also been amazing to see how our vendors have grown and expanded over the last couple of years. So thank you to everyone that’s supported us and the small businesses that make up the venue. Happy Birthday, Lock29!"

The space is currently shortlisted in the Cherwell Business Awards for a town centre award and overall business of the year.

It has also provided a regular venue for local musicians to play, a monthly comedy night, and uplifting events that focus on mental health and wellness.

