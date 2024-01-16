News you can trust since 1838
Banbury's Lock29 announces new general manager

A new general manager has take over at Banbury’s Lock29.
By Jack Ingham
Published 16th Jan 2024, 11:29 GMT
Updated 16th Jan 2024, 11:30 GMT
Following the departure of former manager Chris Catford, the food and retail centre has brought in Stuart McGregor.

Stuart has a long history of working in hospitality and leisure, which includes assisting with the running of the G20 at St Andrews, working in Dubai, and at Estelle Manor near Witney.

Living in Banbury with his family, Stuart said: “Lock29 has had a huge impact on Banbury. I view Lock29 as an incubator for small businesses to grow and develop before having the opportunity to move onto bigger things.

The experienced Stuart McGregor has taken over as general manager at Banbury's Lock29.The experienced Stuart McGregor has taken over as general manager at Banbury's Lock29.
"With the traders being independent, they are acutely aware of the current climate and tailor their offerings and prices as best as possible.

"I feel Lock29 has been grown and developed into an offering that provides excellent value for the town. The perfect place to grab something to eat and drink as a single, couple, family or just a group of friends.”

Stuart has exciting plans for Lock29 in 2024, with events being confirmed and popular food vendors expanding operations.

He said: "I am looking forward to having a connection with the retailers and assisting them in growing their businesses. I am also in an incredibly fortunate position where I have the opportunity to try and make Lock29 the busiest and best place to go for the local community.”

For more information visit, https://www.lock29.co.uk/

