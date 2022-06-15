Banbury's latest centenarian marks her 100th birthday in style - with a rock n' roll party!​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Eleanor Jones (known as Nell) was joined by her family and other residents at Larkrise Care Centre in Banbury to celebrate her 100th birthday.

Banbury's latest centenarian marked her 100th birthday in style - with a rock n' roll party!

Eleanor Jones (known as Nell) was joined by her family and other residents at Larkrise Care Centre in Banbury to mark the milestone moment on June 10.

Staff dressed up in 1950's rock and roll fancy dress to celebrate Nell's favourite music.

Nell said: “It was lovely having everyone together for the special day.”

Mr Cleaver the ice cream man visited the care home there was also a performance by Champagne Enterprise.

Nell was born in Glasgow. She then met her husband Haydon in Chester when they were both stationed in the war.

They then moved back up to Glasgow where they had their first child. From then they moved to Banbury and had four children all together. Eleanor, James, Malcolm, and Margaret. Nell worked in the Neithrop Hospital in Banbury as an auxiliary nurse for 30 years.