Banbury's 'largest classical music festival' set to kick off this weekend

Dozens of classical music performers are set to appear at the Banbury Early Music Festival this weekend.

After a successful debut, the Banbury Early Music Festival returns to town this Saturday and Sunday (September 27 and 28).

With a series of concerts taking place at St Mary’s Church and the Marlborough Road Methodist Church, as well as workshops and markets at the Cromwell Lodge and Whately Hall hotels, the festival promises to be a must for anyone interested in classical music.

Alongside performances by experienced musicians like recorder star Sarah Jeffery, Chelys Consort of Viols, and Passacaglia, this year’s event will feature several local ensembles showcasing their talent.

Performing for the first time at the festival this year will be the choir ‘Consensio’ and the talented students of the Warriner Baroque music ensemble.

The event is organised by local early musicians Heidi Fardell, Dylan McCaig, and Alison Kinder and is supported by the Midcounties Co-operative.

One of the organisers, Dylan McCaig, said: “Whether you’re a music enthusiast, performer, or curious listener, the Banbury Early Music Festival offers an inspiring weekend of historical sound and community spirit, set to be the largest classical music festival ever held in Banbury!”

Alongside the performances, an ​instruments and music stalls market will take place at both the Cromwell Lodge and the Whately Hall hotels from 10am until 6pm.

Several traders will be set up selling everything from handmade lutes to sheet music for recorder ensembles.

For the full concert list, including tickets and more information about the festival, visit: https://banburyearlymusicfestival.weebly.com/