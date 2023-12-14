Banbury's Kilimanjaro-climbing footballer will receive hero award on popular TV show The Last Leg

A Banbury footballer with cerebral palsy who recently climbed Mount Kilimanjaro will receive a ‘Hero of the Year’ award on Channel 4’s popular show The Last Leg.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Harry Baker will be awarded the honour by comedian and presenter Adam Hills for the show’s New Year's Eve special.

On the pitch, Harry was part of England’s silver-winning squad at the European Championships held in Italy over the summer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Harry’s achievements off the pitch, namely climbing Africa’s biggest mountain and raising money for children with disabilities across East Africa, have capped off an amazing year for him.

Harry at the base camp of Mount Kilimanjaro on his August fundraising adventure.

Harry said: “I think one of my biggest problems being an athlete is being able to sit back and reflect on what I’ve achieved. However, 2023 has been an incredible year!

"Winning my first major tournament medal, something I’ve always dreamed of. Then to reach the highest peak of Africa to help raise money for young people to gain a chance of education has inspired me to take on more adventures, but more importantly hopefully inspired people with disabilities around the world that anything is possible.”

Harry has been working with the Rafiki Thabo Foundation, a charity that enables education for children with disabilities across East Africa. On his trip to Africa, he was able to meet with several schools that the foundation had helped.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: “My goals for 2024 are to get selected for my fifth World Cup and help England bring home another medal.

Harry will feature on Channel 4's The Last Leg of the Year on New Year’s Eve.

"For Rafiki Thabo, I hope to keep helping raise awareness and money for the charity in whatever capacity that may be and give even more young people in Lesotho, Uganda, and Kenya the chance to access education and fulfil their dreams.”

The 26-year-old, who is a patron of the charity and works in education, says he understands the importance of giving children the chance of schooling and hopes his work will encourage others to help out where they can.

Harry said: “I hope to be an inspiration to others, just as my mum is to me. I have been very fortunate to have her support through all the ups and downs in the previous years, and hopefully I can be that support for whoever needs it.”