Banbury's Horton Hospital choir to put on free Christmas concert at St Mary's tonight (Thursday)

The Horton Hospital’s NHS Power Choir will perform modern Christmas classics at a free concert at St Mary’s Church tonight (December 19).

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The choir will be joined by Britain’s Got Talent finalist and MOBO Award-winning gospel singer Lurine Cato for the special concert.

Accompanied by an orchestra, the NHS Power Choir will perform a mixture of carols and sing-a-long Christmas classics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The choir, made up predominantly of NHS staff from the Horton General Hospital, was founded by Jason Rigby in 2023.

Banbury's NHS Power Choir is putting on a free Christmas carol concert tonight.

A former winner of the BBC’s Gospel Choir of the Year, Jason wanted to create a choir that promotes well-being and joy through singing.

The choir has around 50 members and hosts free concerts at St Mary’s Church and other venues around town several times a year.

The bar opens at 6pm, and the music starts at 7pm.

For more information or to book a ticket, email [email protected]