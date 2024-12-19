Banbury's Horton Hospital choir to put on free Christmas concert at St Mary's tonight (Thursday)

By Jack Ingham
Published 19th Dec 2024, 11:23 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The Horton Hospital’s NHS Power Choir will perform modern Christmas classics at a free concert at St Mary’s Church tonight (December 19).

The choir will be joined by Britain’s Got Talent finalist and MOBO Award-winning gospel singer Lurine Cato for the special concert.

Accompanied by an orchestra, the NHS Power Choir will perform a mixture of carols and sing-a-long Christmas classics.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The choir, made up predominantly of NHS staff from the Horton General Hospital, was founded by Jason Rigby in 2023.

Banbury's NHS Power Choir is putting on a free Christmas carol concert tonight.placeholder image
Banbury's NHS Power Choir is putting on a free Christmas carol concert tonight.

A former winner of the BBC’s Gospel Choir of the Year, Jason wanted to create a choir that promotes well-being and joy through singing.

The choir has around 50 members and hosts free concerts at St Mary’s Church and other venues around town several times a year.

The bar opens at 6pm, and the music starts at 7pm.

For more information or to book a ticket, email [email protected]

Related topics:St Mary's ChurchBanburyBBC

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice