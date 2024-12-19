Banbury's Horton Hospital choir to put on free Christmas concert at St Mary's tonight (Thursday)
The choir will be joined by Britain’s Got Talent finalist and MOBO Award-winning gospel singer Lurine Cato for the special concert.
Accompanied by an orchestra, the NHS Power Choir will perform a mixture of carols and sing-a-long Christmas classics.
The choir, made up predominantly of NHS staff from the Horton General Hospital, was founded by Jason Rigby in 2023.
A former winner of the BBC’s Gospel Choir of the Year, Jason wanted to create a choir that promotes well-being and joy through singing.
The choir has around 50 members and hosts free concerts at St Mary’s Church and other venues around town several times a year.
The bar opens at 6pm, and the music starts at 7pm.
For more information or to book a ticket, email [email protected]
