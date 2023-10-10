News you can trust since 1838
Register
BREAKING
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester
Mental health is the main reason kids call Childline, charity reveals
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters found on Israeli territory
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK

Banbury's Horton Hospital choir to celebrate 75 years of NHS with Christmas concert

The Horton Hospital’s Power Choir has planned a special Christmas concert in Banbury to celebrate 75 years of the National Health Service.
By Jack Ingham
Published 10th Oct 2023, 11:39 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 11:39 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Power Choir will perform alongside the Katherine House Hospice patient and carer choir at St Mary’s Church on Thursday December 14.

The choir was started in February this year by Jason Rigby, a former winner of the BBC's Gospel Choir of the Year with the Reading Community Gospel Choir and NHS employee.

Jason, who conducts and leads the choir, chose the name Power Choir from the term brain power and the group’s emphasis on promoting wellbeing and joy.

Most Popular
Horton Hospital's Power Choir is busy preparing for a special Christmas concert, which celebrates 75 years of the NHS.Horton Hospital's Power Choir is busy preparing for a special Christmas concert, which celebrates 75 years of the NHS.
Horton Hospital's Power Choir is busy preparing for a special Christmas concert, which celebrates 75 years of the NHS.

Jason said: “I just thought that with all the bad in the world, this little bit of good might bring a smile to people's faces.

"We have steadily grown in numbers and are now up to 38 members. We rehearse every Wednesday, and the choir is completely free to join. None of our members are trained singers, but we work hard in rehearsals to bring a nice sound."

The choir recently performed at the NHS Staff Awards and is looking forward to performing 23 songs, including Christmas carols, with a gospel influence in the magnificent settings of St Mary’s.

Tickets to the event are free, and there will be mince pies and drinks available, with all the money raised going back to the church. The bar will open at 6pm and the concert will begin at 7pm.

For more information, including how to secure tickets, email Jason at [email protected]

Related topics:BanburyNHSTicketsSt Mary's Church