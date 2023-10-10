Banbury's Horton Hospital choir to celebrate 75 years of NHS with Christmas concert

The Horton Hospital’s Power Choir has planned a special Christmas concert in Banbury to celebrate 75 years of the National Health Service.

The Power Choir will perform alongside the Katherine House Hospice patient and carer choir at St Mary’s Church on Thursday December 14.

The choir was started in February this year by Jason Rigby, a former winner of the BBC's Gospel Choir of the Year with the Reading Community Gospel Choir and NHS employee.

Jason, who conducts and leads the choir, chose the name Power Choir from the term brain power and the group’s emphasis on promoting wellbeing and joy.

Horton Hospital's Power Choir is busy preparing for a special Christmas concert, which celebrates 75 years of the NHS.

Jason said: “I just thought that with all the bad in the world, this little bit of good might bring a smile to people's faces.

"We have steadily grown in numbers and are now up to 38 members. We rehearse every Wednesday, and the choir is completely free to join. None of our members are trained singers, but we work hard in rehearsals to bring a nice sound."

The choir recently performed at the NHS Staff Awards and is looking forward to performing 23 songs, including Christmas carols, with a gospel influence in the magnificent settings of St Mary’s.

Tickets to the event are free, and there will be mince pies and drinks available, with all the money raised going back to the church. The bar will open at 6pm and the concert will begin at 7pm.