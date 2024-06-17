Banbury's Horton Hospital choir prepares for free concert next month at St Mary's Church
The choir, made up predominantly of NHS staff at the Horton General Hospital, will perform on Thursday, July 18.
Formed in 2023 by Jason Rigby, a winner of the BBC’s Gospel Choir of the Year, the choir aims to promote wellbeing and joy through singing.
Now with over 50 members, the choir will perform a variety of toe-tapping 80s and 90s songs for the two-hour-long and free-to-attend concert.
A spokesperson for the choir said: “It is a choir where singing is not the prerequisite; the choir was formed and is driven by behaviours aligned to the hospital's values where everyone is welcome and shown respect and compassion and they just need a willingness to learn.”
The summer concert will start at 7pm with doors open at 6pm. To obtain a free ticket, email: [email protected]