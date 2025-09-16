Banbury's historic Tooley's Boatyard fears its future may be in jeopardy after unprecedented drought

The trust that manages Banbury’s 247-year-old Tooley's Boatyard has expressed concerns about its future following an unprecedented drought that has seen it lose most of its summer trade.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tooley’s Boatyard was opened in 1778, when the Oxford Canal was expanded to Banbury, and is considered to be the oldest continuously working dry dock in Britain.

For almost 250 years, skilled tradesmen have repaired and restored canal boats of all shapes and sizes at the traditional boatyard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tooley’s also operates a shop for all boating needs and offers trips on its Dancing Duck touring vessel, as well as runs courses on boating and blacksmithing.

Tooley's Boatyard has played a significant role in the development of Banbury in its almost 250-year-old history.

However, Tooley’s Boatyard Trust, which has managed the boatyard since 2019, believes all of this may disappear if more investment is not put into maintaining British canals.

Since August 20, a section of the Oxford Canal from near Aynho to Claydon has been closed by the Canal and River Trust in order to conserve water in other key areas of the canal network.

This has resulted in Tooley's losing approximately 80 per cent of its business during what is normally the boatyard’s busiest period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew Armitage, who has worked as Tooley's managing director for almost 25 years, said: “We managed to work on a few boats in August, but the rest of the boats have not been able to reach us because of the lock closures.

Some of the team at Tooley's Boatyard, Darrell Broscomb (marine surveyor), Matthew Armitage (managing director ), Nathan Sherlock, Richard Guard (trustee) and Candy McCourt.

“September has been pretty much the same story, with boats not able to get to us. We have managed to find work here and there, but we are very much down, and our income has been dramatically reduced for August and September.”

This summer was confirmed as the hottest on record by the Met Office, and while Matthew agrees the dry weather has been a significant factor in the low water levels, he also believes more money needs to be put into maintaining the canal system.

He said: “The issue is that there hasn’t been enough rainfall, so the reservoirs, which top up the canals, have drained, and that has resulted in the Oxford Canal draining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think part of the issue is simply down to the lack of rain over the summer, but I also think it’s because the canal has not been dredged properly for 18 years.”

Matthew says that despite the canals being on average around five to six feet deep, they are currently only around two feet deep because of silt on the canal floor.

He added: “So the issue we have is that, when there is no rain, we haven’t got the body of water in the canal, or when it's flooding, the canal system can’t handle it because the water is going into a silted waterway.”

Alongside a large-scale dredging programme, Matthew says many of the locks and gates have significant leaks that need to be fixed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He says he fully supports the Canal and River Trust’s work but believes it is heavily underfunded.

In July 2023, the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), which makes up around 22 per cent of the Canal and River Trust’s funding, announced a steep reduction in funding.

This reduction would mean that the Canal and River Trust will lose out on over £300 million in funding over a ten-year period.

Matthew believes this reduction will result in the canals further falling into disrepair and also potentially put an end to Tooley’s as a business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “People can argue that the canal system is over 250 years old and the Canal and River Trust has over 2,000 miles of canal to look after, but other countries seem to be able to manage their canal systems well.

“The canals are not only a quaint reminder of the past, they are also a home to many businesses, people looking for affordable housing, and a large selection of wildlife, as well as providing a refuge for people looking to exercise or experience nature.

“Canals are becoming an expensive problem, and I’m afraid that could result in some canals being closed for good, which would have a detrimental effect on many people’s lives as well as Tooley’s Boatyard.

“Keeping the canals open is a very important thing, and if we want to protect it, we need to raise our voices, invest, and stop treating the waterways as relics of the past. They still offer much to our economy, our environment, and our communities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Canal and River Trust agrees that its government funding has taken a hit, but says it has completed three major dredging projects on the Oxford Canal over the past five years.

A Canal and River Trust spokesperson said: “After the driest spring on record, a summer without significant rainfall, and with reservoirs all but empty, we are proud of our local team of staff and volunteers who have worked tirelessly to manage what water there is available to keep boats on the Oxford Canal afloat.

“The challenges posed by this year’s drought underline the importance of the canal to the economy as well as its value for wildlife and wellbeing. So whilst there currently isn’t enough water to enable boats to navigate through the locks on the canal, the towpath is still very much open, and we would encourage anyone who cares about canals to support the waterside pubs, cafes, and other businesses now more than ever.

“Over the past five years, there have been three major dredging projects delivered on the Oxford Canal, and we continue to devote resources to locations where this work can have the greatest impact. It is true that our income from the government has fallen in real terms as the costs of maintaining our 250-year-old network have risen. And while our charity would welcome additional volunteer support and donations, what we cannot do is buy sustained rainfall – which is what is needed to replenish our reservoirs and, as quickly as possible, get boats moving again.”