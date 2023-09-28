News you can trust since 1838
Register
BREAKING
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row

Banbury's historic Michealmas Fair will be extended to four days this year

The organisers of Banbury’s historic Michealmas Fair are trialling running the fair run in the town centre for an extra day this year.
By Jack Ingham
Published 28th Sep 2023, 17:27 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The 500-year-old Michealmas Fair will now run from Wednesday October 18 to Saturday October 21, following a one-year licencing agreement between Cherwell District Council and Bob Wilsons Funfairs.

The move is designed to allow more families to enjoy the fair during the daytime and bring more visitors into the town centre.

Cllr Andrew McHugh, portfolio holder for cleaner and greener communities, said: "The Michaelmas Fair has been running in the Banbury town centre for over 500 years and has proven to be a popular part of the town’s history.

Most Popular
Thanks to a deal between Cherwell District Council and Bob Wilsons Funfair, the Banbury Michaelmas Fair will be extended an extra day this year.Thanks to a deal between Cherwell District Council and Bob Wilsons Funfair, the Banbury Michaelmas Fair will be extended an extra day this year.
Thanks to a deal between Cherwell District Council and Bob Wilsons Funfair, the Banbury Michaelmas Fair will be extended an extra day this year.

"The town centre is the heart of the community for many, and we are always looking at new ways to bring in more visitors and residents to events. We recognised that opening the fair on a Saturday would allow more families to enjoy the fair during the daytime and bring more visitors into the town centre, and following a consultation with Banbury Town Council, Castle Quay, Thames Valley Police, and Banbury BID it was decided to trial a Saturday Michaelmas fair day for this year’s event."

The regular Banbury chartered market will be temporarily moved from the market place to Broad Street between the hours of 9am and 4pm on Saturday (October 21).

After the conclusion of the fair, discussion will be held between the council and key partners and stakeholders to evaluate the response and impact that adding an extra day to the fair has had and the viability of permanently extending the fair.

Related topics:BanburyCherwell District CouncilBanbury Town CouncilThames Valley Police