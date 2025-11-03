The hip fracture team at the Horton General Hospital is once again celebrating national recognition for delivering some of the best patient outcomes in the UK.

For the thirteenth consecutive year, the Horton has ranked in the top five hospitals nationally for achieving the Best Practice Tariff (BPT) - a quality-based benchmark for hip fracture care.

In 2024, 87.3% of Horton’s hip fracture patients met all BPT criteria, significantly higher than the national average of 48.8%.

The report, which covers data from January to December 2024 highlights the Horton team’s exceptional and consistent performance.

The Horton General Hospital’s 30-day adjusted mortality rate continues to be better than the national average – 4.4% compared to the national 6% – reflecting high-quality, timely and effective care.

Horton patients also benefit from shorter hospital stays, with an average stay of 16.2 days against a national average of 20.2 days. Additionally, 77.4% of patients were discharged from hospital within 120 days, exceeding the national rate of 74.1%.

The Horton team performed strongly across several additional categories, including:

• Assessed by a senior geriatrician within 72 hours – 99.5% (national: 88.6%) • Surgery by the day after admission – 87.8% (national: 58.3%) • Received bone-strengthening medication – 95.2% (national: 84.4%) • Surgery led by a Consultant Surgeon and Anaesthetist - 87.3% (national: 65.2%) • No reoperation within 120 days in 97.8% of cases (national: 36.8%)

While mobilisation on the day after surgery remains slightly below the national average (76.2% vs 82.1%), the team is committed to early recovery and rehabilitation.

Angela Kannan, Consultant Orthogeriatrician at OUH, said: “These outstanding results are a testament to the hard work, dedication, and close collaboration of our multidisciplinary team – from Emergency Department staff and orthopaedic surgeons to geriatricians, anaesthetists, physiotherapists, occupational therapists and ward nurses.

“We are proud to deliver care that consistently places us among the very best in the country, and very thankful for our staff who make this happen year after year.”

The statistics come from the latest National Hip Fracture Database Annual Report which includes contributions from 174 hospitals across England, Wales, and Northern Ireland.