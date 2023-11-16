Banbury's Halloween hero raises over £1,000 for additional needs children's charity
and live on Freeview channel 276
Banbury mother Tracey Kovacs transformed her garden into the terrifying attraction for three days over the Halloween period.
Taking donations from visitors, she welcomed hundreds of families into her property and raised an impressive £1,027 for the Let’s Play Project in Adderbury.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tracey said: “I would like to thank my daughter Natasha, as she does most of the building work, as well as the actors and the people at the gate for taking the money and making hot drinks.
"I would also like to show my appreciation to the public for coming and donating, and I hope to see everyone next year.”
Now in its third year, the attraction expands each Halloween with new rooms, props, and actors. Tracey already has big plans for next year’s Tunnel of Terror, which will be raising money for the premature or sick baby charity Bliss.