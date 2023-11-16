News you can trust since 1838
Banbury's Halloween hero raises over £1,000 for additional needs children's charity

A Banbury hero has raised over £1,000 for a local additional needs children's charity with her infamous Halloween Tunnel of Terror fundraiser.
By Jack Ingham
Published 16th Nov 2023, 10:12 GMT
Banbury mother Tracey Kovacs transformed her garden into the terrifying attraction for three days over the Halloween period.

Taking donations from visitors, she welcomed hundreds of families into her property and raised an impressive £1,027 for the Let’s Play Project in Adderbury.

Tracey said: “I would like to thank my daughter Natasha, as she does most of the building work, as well as the actors and the people at the gate for taking the money and making hot drinks.

Tunnel of Terror creator Tracey Kovacs handed over £,1027 to the Let's Play Project.Tunnel of Terror creator Tracey Kovacs handed over £,1027 to the Let's Play Project.
"I would also like to show my appreciation to the public for coming and donating, and I hope to see everyone next year.”

Now in its third year, the attraction expands each Halloween with new rooms, props, and actors. Tracey already has big plans for next year’s Tunnel of Terror, which will be raising money for the premature or sick baby charity Bliss.