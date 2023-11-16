Banbury's Halloween hero raises over £1,000 for additional needs children's charity

A Banbury hero has raised over £1,000 for a local additional needs children's charity with her infamous Halloween Tunnel of Terror fundraiser.

Banbury mother Tracey Kovacs transformed her garden into the terrifying attraction for three days over the Halloween period.

Taking donations from visitors, she welcomed hundreds of families into her property and raised an impressive £1,027 for the Let’s Play Project in Adderbury.

Tracey said: “I would like to thank my daughter Natasha, as she does most of the building work, as well as the actors and the people at the gate for taking the money and making hot drinks.

Tunnel of Terror creator Tracey Kovacs handed over £,1027 to the Let's Play Project.

"I would also like to show my appreciation to the public for coming and donating, and I hope to see everyone next year.”