Banbury's gold medal-winning dancers qualify for next year's World Cup

Following a triumphant gold-medal run at this year’s tournament, Banbury’s star dancers have again qualified to represent England at next year’s Dance World Cup.

The TLDC elite dance team from The School For Stars Dance Company has qualified to represent their country at the tournament in Prague, Czech Republic, next summer.

They will compete against 63 other countries in a number of different dance categories held over a week to determine the best dance teams across the world.

Instructor at the school, Julie Bruce, said: “The qualifying process was a tough one after a record amount of entries this year—over 5000 for Team England.

“We qualified in the top five out of categories of over 100 entries, and one of our soloists, Khloe Sneddon, also qualified in 1st place for her acro solo in the whole of the UK.”