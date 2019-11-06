Banbury's Gateway Shopping Park turns purple

Gateway Retail Park

Purple Tuesday is an international initiative focused on changing the customer experience to make shopping accessible for everyone’s needs.

The UK’s second accessible shopping day involves organisations of all sizes and sectors and Banbury Gateway Shopping Park is taking part with activities on Sunday, November 10.

Between 11am and 4pm ‘Purple Heroes’ will be on hand throughout the day armed with the information to support everyone’s shopping needs.

A Stagecoach bus, located opposite New Look, will act as a hub offering sign language lessons as well as a craft workshop.

Free Purple Tuesday goodie bags will also be available containing information on how Banbury Gateway Shopping Park and Stagecoach are committed to changing the customer experience.

On Purple Tuesday itself, November 12, Banbury Gateway Shopping Park will be holding a Quiet Hour from 11am to 12pm to support autism friendly shopping.

Stores including Primark, Next, Mountain Warehouse, Superdrug, Outfit, River Island, M&S, Carphone Warehouse and EE will be turning off their music and creating a calmer atmosphere for those with autism and other shoppers who are sensitive to sound.

Nicole Campbell, Asset Manager for Banbury Gateway Shopping Park said, “Purple Tuesday is an important cause and we are committed to ensuring that all of our customers, whatever their needs, have a great experience here at Banbury Gateway Shopping Park.

“We offer 36 blue badge parking spaces, step-free access to all our stores, and lifts where shops have a mezzanine level. Accessible toilets are also available within Costa, M&S, Starbucks and McDonald’s.