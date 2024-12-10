Banbury's 'Forrest Gump' set to complete 52-week parkrun challenge this month at local run

A Banbury man with the nickname ‘Forrest Gump’ is set to complete a challenge this month that has seen him take part in a 5k parkrun every weekend of the year.

Warren ‘Forrest Gump’ Harrison has been an avid runner since the mid 90s but wanted to do something special to celebrate his 50th birthday.

To mark reaching half a century, the Banbury man challenged himself to complete a different parkrun each weekend of the year while raising £1,000 for charity.

Warren says he was inspired to take on the challenge after speaking with former parkrun director and ex-professional footballer Michael Dobson.

Warren 'Forrest Gump' Harrison hopes to complete 52 parkrun events this year.

In 2019, Michael, who lives in Banbury, completed 52 half-marathons over 52 weekends throughout the year.

Warren said: “I was inspired by Michael’s challenge; however, it was a bit beyond my capabilities, so I adapted the idea to complete 52 parkruns in 52 weekends.”

Alongside reaching a personal goal and celebrating his 50th year, Warren also wanted to use the challenge to raise money for a cause close to his heart.

In 2010, Warren suffered a physical and mental breakdown that saw him unable to work or exercise.

Warren says running was one of the key components to getting him back to his old self and regaining his mental well-being.

This resulted in Warren choosing to raise money for the Oxfordshire Mind mental health charity to help others going through hard times.

He said: “I had a total physical and mental breakdown; I went into a dark place and became a different person, even getting suicidal thoughts.

“However, I fought back and overcame it, and I have never looked back since.

“I’m in a happy place now, and I want to help people who aren’t in that place to get back to their former selves.”

After completing close to 52 parkruns this year already, Warren says a few runs have stood out as more memorable than others.

Warren said: “I have to say Banbury is one of my favourites, or else I’ll be in trouble, but other favourites have included the Eden Project in Cornwall and going back to my hometown and where I was raised in Telford and Wednesbury.

“Rushmere Country Park in Leighton Buzzard was one of the toughest I have completed as it was in the winter and a cross-country run. It was freezing cold and up and down hills and very muddy; it was a real challenge.”

Weather providing, Warren should complete the year-long challenge on Saturday, December 28, at Banbury’s parkrun at Spiceball Country Park.

Speaking about the challenge that has seen him travel the width and breadth of the country every Saturday, Warren said: “It’s been like a spiritual journey.

“It’s great that it's for charity and a challenge, but it's also a celebration of me turning 50 and a chance to visit new and old places and see friends and family.

“Running and sports have given me a focus. Parkruns are not about ability but about getting out on a Saturday morning and being part of something.”

After reaching his goal of £1,000 for Oxfordshire Mind, Warren hopes to further fundraise for the charity next year.

For more information about Warren’s fundraiser or to donate, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/warren-harrison-1702501626420