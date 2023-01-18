Banbury's first ever 'Nutcracker Trail' comes to a close after great success

Jerzy Kozlowicz with his iPad mini Ethan Darcey with his £50 gift card for The Light.

The event, which was organised by the Banbury BID team, saw 10 shops and businesses in the town take part in a trail that led participants all over Banbury centre.

The trail was a part of the BID team’s fantastic Christmas celebrations that also included a reindeer sleigh, a snow globe, and the Victorian market.

Running from November 19 and ending on December 31, the trail required participants to find the hidden nutcrackers and post their entry sheets through the post box at the museum.

The first prize of an iPad mini went to Jerzy Kozlowicz, and the second prize of a £50 gift card for The Light in Banbury was won by Ethan Darcey.