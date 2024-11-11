Banbury's festive lantern parade returns next month - find out how to get involved

An example of a lantern made in a previous year and a photo from the lantern parade in nearby Leamington.

Banbury’s popular lantern parade will take place in the town next month in the build-up to Christmas.

The parade, which is organised by the Banbury BID team, is scheduled to take place on Saturday, December 7.

Children and adults, with their stunning handmade lanterns, will be joined by performers as the parade makes its way through the town centre.

To prepare for the parade, Banbury BID alongside Castle Quay is hosting four free lantern-making workshops at the shopping centre this month.

The workshops take place on Saturday, November 16, and Sunday, November 17, and provide an opportunity for children who didn’t create their lanterns at school.

The lantern-making workshops are £3.50 per person to enter, and entrants must be pre-booked and paid before attending

Anyone who creates a lantern at one of the workshops will be treated to a complimentary cup of hot chocolate on the night of the parade.

For more information about the lantern parade and workshops, visit Banbury BID’s website at: https://www.banburybid.com/