Banbury’s cycling pensioner hits fundraising target after completing challenging 50-mile ride

Banbury’s cycling pensioner has hit his fundraising goal after completing an epic 50-mile ride for charity.
By Jack Ingham
Published 13th Jul 2023, 10:57 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 10:57 BST

Former district and town councillor and long-time Banbury resident, Alastair Milne, completed the challenging 50-mile annual Broughton Castle Sportive in six hours and 30 minutes.

The 79-year-old had planned on taking on the race on his three-gear 1940’s bicycle as he had done in previous years, but a last-minute puncture meant he was forced to use a backup.

Raising a total of £655 for the Let's Play Project, a Twyford charity that specialises in after-school clubs and youth groups for young people with additional needs, Alastair exceeded his fundraising target by 131 per cent.

Banbury's cycling pensioner Alastair Milne after completing the Broughton Castle Sportdrive 2023.Banbury's cycling pensioner Alastair Milne after completing the Broughton Castle Sportdrive 2023.
Banbury's cycling pensioner Alastair Milne after completing the Broughton Castle Sportdrive 2023.

Alastair, who famously rides the race that features a number of significant hill climbs and beautiful Oxfordshire countryside in a suit and cape, said: "It was fiercely challenging! I had to walk part way up some hills."

"Thanks to all the donors, especially those who did not specify amounts but were very generous."

To add a donation to Alastair’s fundraiser, visit his JustGiving page here https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/alastaircycles?

