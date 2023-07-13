Banbury’s cycling pensioner hits fundraising target after completing challenging 50-mile ride

Former district and town councillor and long-time Banbury resident, Alastair Milne, completed the challenging 50-mile annual Broughton Castle Sportive in six hours and 30 minutes.
The 79-year-old had planned on taking on the race on his three-gear 1940’s bicycle as he had done in previous years, but a last-minute puncture meant he was forced to use a backup.
Raising a total of £655 for the Let's Play Project, a Twyford charity that specialises in after-school clubs and youth groups for young people with additional needs, Alastair exceeded his fundraising target by 131 per cent.
Alastair, who famously rides the race that features a number of significant hill climbs and beautiful Oxfordshire countryside in a suit and cape, said: "It was fiercely challenging! I had to walk part way up some hills."
"Thanks to all the donors, especially those who did not specify amounts but were very generous."