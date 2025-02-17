Banbury's characters and their stories are celebrated as part of new project at train station

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new project celebrating some of the much-loved characters and personalities of Banbury has been unveiled at the town’s train station.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The People of Banbury project is a collaboration between the Banbury BID and Chiltern Railways that aims to celebrate Banbury and some of the characters that make the town special.

A total of 18 portraits featuring Banbury characters have been placed on the overbridge that connects to the station’s east car park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each portrait features a QR code that links to a YouTube video, which allows viewers to hear each participant’s story firsthand.

Some of Banbury's well-known characters at the People of Banbury project launch. From left to right, Rosy Burke, Prabhu Natarajan, Oona Ellis, David Medhall, Katherine Dabrowska, Ralph Rackaitis, Mark Allitt and Claire Pearman Jordan.

The project is part of a series of improvements at the station, which also includes a new café, toilets and a fresh lick of paint.

Jasmine Gilhooly from Banbury BID said: “This has been a project I’ve always wanted to execute.

“It would be great to expand it further next year, and I’m really excited to have seen this come together. The whole BID team has worked hard to make this come to fruition.”

The portraits include local business owners, upcoming sports stars, sports club coaches, artists and community hero philanthropists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clockwise from top left Rosy Burke, David Medhall, Katherine Dabrowska and Ralph Rackaitis.

At just 10 years old, go-karting star Ralph Rackaitis was the youngest Banbury resident to be included as part of the project.

A regular at Shennington circuit, Ralph has already achieved huge success at both national and international karting events.

Speaking about his portrait, Ralph said: “I feel very honoured to have been chosen. As I progress through my career, I hope that more and more people from Banbury will support me.”

The project was funded by Chiltern Railways’ Community Investment Fund and put together by the Banbury BID team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the characters that make Banbury special. Rosy Burke, Prabhu Natarajan, Oona Ellis, David Medhall, Katherine Dabrowska, Ralph Rackaitis, Claire Pearman Jordan and Mark Allitt.

It has provided a platform for Banbury residents to nominate the people they believe embody the spirit of the town.

Another personality who was recognised for her long-standing commitment to furthering the town’s art was artist Rosy Burke.

Rosy, who often displays her work at Church Lane Gallery, said: “It’s very kind to be recognised with this portrait because I have put in hours and hours over days, weeks and months in promoting the independent traders in Banbury town centre.

“So it’s nice to be recognised for all the hard work.”

Rosy, who first moved to Banbury from London in 1974, was shocked to discover there was nothing in the town to celebrate the famous Ride A Cock Horse To Banbury Cross nursery rhyme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This inspired Rosy to design the floral hobby horses at Banbury Cross, which earned the town council a Royal Horticultural award.

Other characters recognised in the project are much newer to the town, Katherine Dabrowska moved to Banbury around four years ago after running a Polish restaurant in Los Angeles for 20 years.

Since opening, Katherine’s Visit and Taste Takeaway Café has grown to become one of the town’s popular eateries.

Speaking about receiving the recognition with the portrait, Katherine said: “People of Banbury have been very supportive, especially the Banbury BID, who have helped to direct us and help us grow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are very grateful and happy to be included in this project. I’m looking at the picture, and I still can’t believe it is true!”

Zach Bailey at Chiltern Railways said: “We are delighted to be working with Banbury BID for a second year to promote the unique stories of local people and improve the look and feel of Banbury Station."