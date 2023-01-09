Banbury's Castle Quay toilets given platinum status in Loo of The Year Awards
The Castle Quay shopping centre in Banbury has been given the platinum status for its toilet facilities at this year’s Loo of The Year Awards.
The award ceremony invites submissions from across the country throughout the year, with nominated facilities being awarded bronze, silver, gold, and platinum grading certificates according to the standards upheld in their facilities.
Since the creation of the Loo of the Year Awards in 1987, the ceremony has aimed to focus the spotlight on rewarding the very best toilet facilities throughout the UK and Ireland.
Oliver Wren, centre director at Castle Quay, said: "These awards provide customers with a huge level of reassurance that the facilities at the centre are maintained at the highest possible standards all year round.
"I am therefore thrilled that we’ve achieved such an incredibly high standard for our facilities and want to thank our hardworking cleaning staff, who really go above and beyond every day to ensure our visitors experience clean, well-managed toilet facilities twenty-four seven."