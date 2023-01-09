Banbury's Castle Quay toilets given platinum status in Loo of The Year Awards

The toilets in Castle Quay have been awarded at the national Loo of The Year Awards for cleanliness and quality.

The award ceremony invites submissions from across the country throughout the year, with nominated facilities being awarded bronze, silver, gold, and platinum grading certificates according to the standards upheld in their facilities.

Since the creation of the Loo of the Year Awards in 1987, the ceremony has aimed to focus the spotlight on rewarding the very best toilet facilities throughout the UK and Ireland.

Oliver Wren, centre director at Castle Quay, said: "These awards provide customers with a huge level of reassurance that the facilities at the centre are maintained at the highest possible standards all year round.