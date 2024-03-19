Banbury's Castle Quay to hold two free fun days for families over the Easter holidays

The first day on Monday, April 1, will see the Easter Bunny, Alice in Wonderland and Easter-themed stilt walkers entertain families and visitors.On Monday, April 8, the stilt walkers will be joined by princesses Elsa and Anna, who will pose for photos and meet children throughout the day.As well as the special visitors to the centre, balloon modellers and face painters will be around on both days to bring Easter joy to shoppers.Oliver Wren, centre director at Castle Quay said: “We can’t wait to host these funday Monday events for families to enjoy."It can be hard to keep children entertained during the holidays so hopefully this helps families looking for something to do."There’s no need to book—just show up on the day and enjoy an Easter treat on us!”Castle Quay will also be running an Easter egg competition from April 1 to 8. Participants will need to search for hidden eggs by following instructions on Castle Quay’s social media and take one to the customer service desk.Once they have done this, they will be rewarded with a sweet treat and entered into a prize draw to win a £50 gift card to spend at The Entertainer.Banbury Museum is holding an Easter traditional bonnet workshop for children to attend on March 29 at 10.30am and 1.30pm.All materials will be provided, and it will cost £5 per child. Visit the Banbury Museum website for more information.