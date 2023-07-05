Banbury's Castle Quay invites residents to celebrate waterfront’s one-year anniversary with 'Greatest Showman' event

Banbury’s Castle Quay is celebrating the waterfront area development’s one year anniversary with a Greatest Showman-inspired event and the launching of a new park area this Saturday (July 8).

The free event will run from 11am until 4pm and will feature circus-themed activities and performers, including a hoop artist, a magic ring master, and circus skills and crafts workshops.

The Light Cinema is joining in by showing screenings of The Greatest Showman, and the shopping centre will be launching its pop-up park and free games area outside LOCK29.

Included in the new park area will be a range of games for people to enjoy, such as giant Jenga, cornhole toss, noughts and crosses, and Connect Four. The games can be used during the centre's opening hours, from Monday to Sunday.

Cllr. Eddie Reeves, of Cherwell District Council, said: "The popularity of waterfront has been incredible; it is a brilliant attraction in a leading development that has created a much-needed leisure destination in the town for everyone to enjoy from day to night, seven days of the week.

"The 8th of July sounds like a really fun way to mark this anniversary, and I hope as many people in Banbury and the surrounding areas visit."

Oliver Wren, centre director at Castle Quay, said: "The reaction to waterfront has been remarkable and allowed us to attract an even more diverse customer to the centre, as well as to Banbury.

"So, there was no way we couldn’t mark this anniversary with something extra-special and a Greatest Showman themed event seemed the perfect celebration."