The Age UK shop in Parsons Street Banbury

It’s been a busy few months for the Age UK shop located at 2 Parsons Street and now the staff are calling out to people in the local area to donate their unwanted items to help keep our shelves stocked.

A spokesperson said: "Since reopening we have enjoyed welcoming back local residents and we’ve been overwhelmed by the fantastic support from the community.

"Customers old and new have visited the Age UK Banbury shop helping to boost sales and providing us with an extraordinary amount of donations, for which we are extremely grateful.

"However, we need those donations to keep coming and we urgently need quality goods such as clothing and books, gifts, toys, accessories and shoes.

"The coronavirus pandemic put a huge strain on charities, with Age UK’s services facing unprecedented demand when the crisis began and the impacts continue to be felt.

"All items help raise vital funds for the charity’s work and services supporting older people. This includes Age UK’s Information and Advice, and Friendship services, which are a lifeline for those who have no one else to turn to.

"That’s why we are urging the people of Banbury and the surrounding areas to donate their unwanted, quality items to the Age UK Banbury shop.