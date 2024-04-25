Banbury's 2023 London Marathon hero recognised with award at this year's race
Tom Durnin took on last year’s marathon only months after a car crash left him with a broken arm and a bleed on the brain.
At this year’s event, he was recognised alongside radio presenter Adele Roberts with the Spirit of the London Marathon award for overcoming great adversity to complete the race.
The Banbury man had also never run further than 7k before the 2023 race and wasn’t able to do any training until a month before the marathon due to the crash.
However, the determined Tom didn’t let any of these factors discourage him, and he dragged himself across the finish line at 8:10:58, becoming the final finisher that year.
More importantly, the 36-year-old’s bravery and determination raised an incredible £18,421 for his chosen charity, Freddie’s Future, which is a part of the Bone Cancer Research Trust.
Freddie’s Future was set up to support nine-year-old Freddie Croft, who has ewing sarcoma, a rare and aggressive bone cancer.
The charity raises money for the Bone Cancer Research Trust and goes towards life-changing research for Ewings sarcoma.
Nicole Croft, Freddie’s mother, said: “We were so thrilled to hear Tom had won this award; he deserves it so much after all the hard work he did to cross that line, not to mention his continued dedication to Freddie's Future!
"He really has made such a difference to our little charity, every penny he has raised goes into much-needed funds to help children with bone cancer like Freddie.”