Banbury's 2023 London Marathon hero recognised with award at this year's race

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tom Durnin took on last year’s marathon only months after a car crash left him with a broken arm and a bleed on the brain.

At this year’s event, he was recognised alongside radio presenter Adele Roberts with the Spirit of the London Marathon award for overcoming great adversity to complete the race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Banbury man had also never run further than 7k before the 2023 race and wasn’t able to do any training until a month before the marathon due to the crash.

Freddie Croft alongside the 2023 London Marathon hero from Banbury Tom Durnin.

However, the determined Tom didn’t let any of these factors discourage him, and he dragged himself across the finish line at 8:10:58, becoming the final finisher that year.

More importantly, the 36-year-old’s bravery and determination raised an incredible £18,421 for his chosen charity, Freddie’s Future, which is a part of the Bone Cancer Research Trust.

Freddie’s Future was set up to support nine-year-old Freddie Croft, who has ewing sarcoma, a rare and aggressive bone cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity raises money for the Bone Cancer Research Trust and goes towards life-changing research for Ewings sarcoma.

Nicole Croft, Freddie’s mother, said: “We were so thrilled to hear Tom had won this award; he deserves it so much after all the hard work he did to cross that line, not to mention his continued dedication to Freddie's Future!

"He really has made such a difference to our little charity, every penny he has raised goes into much-needed funds to help children with bone cancer like Freddie.”