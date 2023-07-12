Banbury’s Odyssey Youth Summer School will take audiences back to the 1980s when they perform a musical production featuring some of the best songs of the decade.

The performances, which will take place on July 28 and 29 at Wykham Park Academy, are the result of the group’s annual summer school for young people aged 12 to 19.

During the one-week summer school, the students are put through intensive training, learning an entire musical, which culminates in three performances at the school’s theatre.

One of the organisers of the production, Susan Dowers, said: "This show follows the senior year of the class of William Ocean High School, and in particular the experience of Corey Palmer.

The Odyssey Youth Theatre group has been rehearsing hard for their end-of-month musical production.

"Corey is just a normal high school boy, in love with Tiffany, the girl next door. Unfortunately, Tiffany is going out with Michael, the Football star and most popular boy in the school. We learn about their journey through high school, meeting their friends and teachers as they live the 1980’s American Dream!"

The performance features hit songs from the 80s, including Kids in America, Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, Footloose, Video Killed the Radio Star, Glory of Love, Man in the Mirror, and more.

Alongside the pop anthems, the musical promises coloured costumes, neon lights, a Star Wars dream sequence, and plenty of hairspray to take the audience right back to the decade of glam.

The performances at Wykham Theatre take place at 7.30pm on Friday July 28 and at 2.30pm and 7.30pm on Saturday July 29. Tickets are £14 for adults and £11 for concessions.

Organisers of the production say that the musical will take audiences right back to the 1980s.