Banbury youth theatre group announces Castle Quay dates as part of new musical tour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Banbury’s People’s Theatre Collective has announced that it will be putting on several free performances of its new musical production at Castle Quay Shopping Centre this month as part of a local tour.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The theatre group will perform on four dates at Castle Quay and at several libraries across Oxfordshire, Northamptonshire and Warwickshire.

People’s Theatre Collective will run daytime performances of ‘A Home for Harmony’ at the shopping centre on July 26, 27, 28 and 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show ‘A Home for Harmony’ is a musical play created specifically for young children by Oxford-based playwright Renata Allen.

The People's Theatre Collective has announced several Castle Quay dates as part of the tour of its new musical production.

Thanks to a collaboration with Dogs for Good, the Oxfordshire, Northamptonshire and Warwickshire Library Service, and Home-Start, the play will be accessible to families, with free performances being held at community venues.

Emma Bradbury, the project manager of the People’s Theatre Collective said: “As the project manager for 'A Home for Harmony' I couldn't be more excited to work on this amazing project!

"This play is not only a fun and heartwarming experience for families, but it also highlights the incredible impact assistance dogs have on people's lives. Partnering with Dogs for Good UK lets us share these inspiring stories in a truly authentic way."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The play follows the story of Sam, a disabled person, and his loyal assistance dog, Bouncer, who invite a stray cat named Harmony into their home.

This act of kindness leads to growing frustration and unhappiness in Bouncer and causes a rift between the two animals until an unexpected event leaves Sam missing.

This results in Bouncer and Harmony overcoming their differences to rescue their beloved owner and deciding if they can learn to live together in harmony.

Previously known as the Cherwell Theatre Company, the group changed its name this year to reflect its commitment to unity and inclusivity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The People’s Theatre Collective will be performing at Castle Quay on July 26 at 2pm, on July 27 at 10.30am and 2pm, on July 28 at 11.30am and 3pm and July 29 at 10.30am and 2pm.

For more information about the People’s Theatre Collective and for the full list of tour dates for 'A Home for Harmony’, visit: https://www.peoplestheatrecollective.org.uk/