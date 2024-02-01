Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The group has invited members of the public to enjoy their performances on Thursday February 15, Friday February 16, and Saturday February 17.

Performing on stage at the Bishop Loveday School, the long-running drama group of more than 25 years will bring the popular 1978 musical to life.

The cast, who are between 8 and 18 years old, will perform such hit songs as “Greased Lightnin”, “You’re the One That I Want” and “Summer Nights.”

The Bodicote Church Youth Drama Group has been busy rehearsing for their performances of the popular musical Grease this month.

Director of the show, Jennie Healy, said: “It has always been my dream to direct this musical since appearing in it myself many years ago!

"The amazingly talented cast will blow you away, and you are sure to leave with the songs of Grease stuck in your head again!”

"Feel free to come along dressed for the show (but don’t feel you have to!)”

All shows will be at 7.30pm, apart from on Saturday when there will be one at 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Tickets £10 for adults and £8 for concessions.