Banbury youngsters enjoy an evening of pizza and politics with local MP

Over 30 youngsters enjoyed an evening of pizza and politics alongside Banbury MP Sean Woodcock earlier this month.

Around 36 people aged between 11 and 18 gathered at the Banbury Children and Family Centre for the evening on March 14.

Across the county, two other similar events were being held in Didcot, with MP Olly Glover, and in Oxford.

Cllr Liz Leffman, leader of Oxfordshire County Council, who attended the Oxford and Banbury events, said: “I would like to thank our young people from across Oxfordshire who attended our pizza and politics events across the county.

The attendees of the pizza and politics night were able to share their thoughts on various topics with Sean Woodcock.

“I was inspired by their questions and contributions, which were insightful and eye-opening, and will ensure that young people's voices continue to be heard as part of our future generations programme of work.”

As well as tucking into the pizzas, the attendees discussed local and national government and were able to ask the MP’s questions of importance to them.