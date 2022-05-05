Banbury young woman to take on triathlon as fundraising challenge for Let's Play charity

Rosie Birch, aged 18, is pictured training for the Banbury Triathlon, which she is taking on next week as a fundraising challenge for the Let's Play charity. (submitted photo)

A young Banbury woman is set to take on triathlon as fundraising challenge in aid of the the Let’s Play charity.

Rosie Birch, aged 18, will take part in the Banbury Triathlon next week as a fundraising challenge. The triathlon will start from Woodgreen Leisure Centre on Sunday May 15. The Banbury Triathlon consists of a 400m swim, 20k bike and a 5k run.

Rosie said: "I’m doing the Banbury Triathlon because I want to raise money for Let’s Play."

You can donate to Rosie’s JustGiving fundraising web page using the following link: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rosie-tri4-letsplay

Rosie added: “I’ve been going to Let’s Play since I was a little girl and I’ve made lots of friends at Let’s Play. I like all the play workers that work there. I like doing cooking, I like going to Avon Dassett and I like seeing my friends at youth group. Coach Richard is in charge of my training plan. I go to the gym to train, I have been swimming 30 lengths and doing classes at the gym. I have been running 5k to train for the triathlon."

The Let’s Play charity’s mission is to give young people the freedom and confidence to be themselves, to have fun with their peers and to increase the opportunities for young people with additional needs in the local community.