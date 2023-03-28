Banbury working class hero, remembered for work for the town, died a broken man

One of Banbury’s working class heros, remembered for his dedicated work for the town, died a broken man, a commemoration heard last weekend.

North Oxon Socialist Alliance (NOSA) held the first Herbert Payne Day with a walk from the Town Hall – scene of Cllr Herbert Payne’s greatest and most passionate speeches - to his grave at Southam Road cemetery.

There poignant readings of a poem about Payne and of a poem written by him were given by Cassi Perry and Councillors Simon Garrett and Steve Kilsby.

The gathering proceeded to to Kings Road where the first 40 council houses were built in 1913, still standing as a testament to Payne's achievement, where the group was joined by some residents of the street.

The North Oxfordshire Socialist Association group which ran the commemorative walk dedicated to working class hero Herbert Payne

Mr Kilsby said: “Councillor Payne was the great forgotten working class hero of the town who achieved much in a short period of time (1906-1917), principally in having the first council houses in Oxfordshire built in Kings Road. Yet he died a broken man following his Conscientious Objection to World War 1.”

Cassi Perry said; "We had a great time. The weather held, the people turned up and the spirit of Herbert Payne was definitely abroad. A few tears were shed at the reading of the remarkable and moving poems and there was a tremendous energy and excitement shared with the residents when we reached and celebrated the Kings Road houses."

Cllr Payne was an Independent Labour Party councillor before the establishment of the Labour Party proper.

A poem written about Herbert Payne, who died a broken man after standing up for his principles as a conscientious objector during the First World War

