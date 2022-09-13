Banbury worker wins best UK technician title - and gains a special number plate too!

James MacBeth, Jim Allen and Sean Draycott at Auto Windscreen's best technician competition.

Jim Allen has become Auto Windscreens’ best UK technician as part of the company’s annual ‘Clearly the Best’ competition on Thursday (September 8) at Auto Windscreens’ headquarters in Chesterfield, Derbyshire.

Jim, who works at the Oxford branch, scored the most points by undertaking a timed and quality-assessed windscreen repair, replacement, and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems calibration.

The winning prize of £3,000 and the number plate ‘BE57 TEC’ were presented to Jim at an evening ceremony that took place at Chesterfield Football Club’s stadium.

Jim said: “It’s been a pleasure to get drivers back on the road over the 25 years I’ve worked for the company. I’ll be returning to the Oxford service centre with my head held high and look forward to driving around with a special new registration plate on my van!”

