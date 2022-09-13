News you can trust since 1838
Banbury worker wins best UK technician title - and gains a special number plate too!

A Banbury worker has claimed the title of best technician in his company after beating colleagues from across the UK.

By Jack Ingham
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 4:22 pm
Updated Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 4:23 pm
James MacBeth, Jim Allen and Sean Draycott at Auto Windscreen's best technician competition.
Jim Allen has become Auto Windscreens’ best UK technician as part of the company’s annual ‘Clearly the Best’ competition on Thursday (September 8) at Auto Windscreens’ headquarters in Chesterfield, Derbyshire.

Jim, who works at the Oxford branch, scored the most points by undertaking a timed and quality-assessed windscreen repair, replacement, and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems calibration.

The winning prize of £3,000 and the number plate ‘BE57 TEC’ were presented to Jim at an evening ceremony that took place at Chesterfield Football Club’s stadium.

Jim said: “It’s been a pleasure to get drivers back on the road over the 25 years I’ve worked for the company. I’ll be returning to the Oxford service centre with my head held high and look forward to driving around with a special new registration plate on my van!”

James MacBeth, managing director of Auto Windscreens, said: “We hold this competition every year because we’re so proud of all our technicians and how they look after our customers, as well as our training and service quality. It was so good to see the five finalists’ work, who have a great deal of knowledge and experience between them. A big well done to all involved, and especially to Jim, who proved he is ‘Clearly the Best’!”

