Banbury women's group plan century-themed events to mark 100 years of helping the community

The Banbury branch of an international women’s club has challenged itself to complete 100 community events this year to mark the 100th anniversary of the group.

Throughout 2024, the Banbury Inner Wheel Club – a local branch of a national organisation – aims to fundraise or provide help in any way they can, involving the number 100.

So far, the group has donated over 100 items to the Banbury Food Bank, collected 100 pieces of litter, made and sold 100 Christmas decorations and one member even baked 100 mince pies alone.

The group was founded in Manchester in January 1924 by the wives of Rotary Club members who wanted to create a women’s group promoting fundraising, friendship and understanding.

The Banbury branch of the Inner Wheel club is planning a big year of fundraising and community-led events.

100 years later, the group has grown to become one of the biggest women groups worldwide, with over 120,000 members in 102 countries.

Stephanie Gill, club correspondent, said: “The Inner Wheel Club of Banbury supports many local organisations and always looks to raise its profile and make people aware of the many ways the organisation helps the local community, as well as supporting good causes overseas.

“Membership is open to ladies who share our objectives of true friendship, community service and fostering international understanding.”

The club typically meets twice a month, with a club meeting and guest speaker event taking place at Banbury Cricket Club, as well as a coffee and chat morning at Cotefield Garden Centre.