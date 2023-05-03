Banbury woman to run half marathon to celebrate her father's birthday and fundraise for Alzheimer's research

A Banbury woman is taking on a half marathon this weekend as part of a year of celebrating her father and fundraising for Alzheimer's.

District council worker Michele Mannion will run the Birmingham Half Marathon this Sunday (May 7), as the route passes by her father Tom's nursing home.

Michele turned to fitness five years ago after the passing of her mother and now works as part of the Move Together team at Cherwell, which helps people with long-term health conditions get active.

Her father had himself been a keen fundraiser for the Saint John and Saint Joseph Catholic parishes in the 40 years he resided in Banbury after moving from Ireland to pursue a career at General Foods.

Michele Mannion is doing a year of fundraising activities to celebrate her father's life and raise money for Alzheimer's Research UK.

She said: "Dad is still with us at 90; he’s very poorly and in the last stages of Alzheimer's, but to celebrate his life has been really lovely.

"My initial target was to raise £1,933, which is his birth year, by running 1933 miles throughout the year, but that has been smashed, and we now have nearly £2,700."

Michele has also organised several quiz nights at Also Known As in Banbury and other fundraising activities to go towards Alzheimer's Research UK.

She said: "I’m feeling so supported. Quite often, I have done races by myself, and there is no one at the finish line, but I feel like people are rooting for me this time. This one is also within swinging distance of dad’s care home, so it has more significance than other races I have completed.

Michele's father with dog Alfie.

"I have to thank Banbury Parkrun and the Adderbury Runners, as they are great for sending messages and showing support for me; without that local backing, it would be a lot harder."

Perhaps Michele’s biggest supporter will be Alfie, the dog that she took on from her father when he moved to the Birmingham nursing home and has since participated in a number of charity events.

Throughout the pandemic, when Michele was not allowed to visit her father, she would drive to the nursing home every month and let Alfie into the home to visit.

Michele said: "I would sit in the car park with a flask of coffee, and I would watch my dad and the staff’s faces light up as Alfie ran in to see them."