Banbury woman tests fitness and skills at World firefighter challenge competition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chrissy Downer, who is based out of Banbury Fire Station, was selected to be a part of the 12-strong team the UK sent to compete at the international competition.

Held at Saudi Arabia’s Dhahran Expo, the competition saw the fittest firefighters from 28 countries compete in a number of physically demanding events for the coveted title.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chrissy was selected for the UK team after impressing at firefighter fitness challenge competitions in Britain over the past few years.

Banbury firefighter Chrissy Downer has just returned from competing at the Aramco Firefighter Challenge competition with Team UK.

She said: “The format of the competition was one I had not done before; it is based on the Toughest Firefighter Alive competition, which is the hardest of these types of competitions.”

Despite the step up in competition, Chrissy achieved a decent placing in the table, which helped secure Team UK a hard-fought eighth position in the overall rankings.

The competition saw firefighters tackle a variety of events that required them to climb and crawl their way through obstacle courses and race against one another while carrying heavy objects.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chrissy said: “We are in full firefighter uniform and carrying breathing apparatus, so we are wearing around 25 kilogrammes of clothing and equipment.

"We had to drag out hoses, carry mock casualties, climb over a wall, and run up stairs; it was definitely the toughest competition I have done.”

Speaking about her time at the competition, Chrissy said: “It was a fantastic experience; every bit of it was incredible, the competition and visiting Saudi Arabia."