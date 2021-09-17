Banbury woman taking on running challenge in memory of her husband to help Katharine House Hospice

Banbury woman, Trudy Boyle, has launched a fundraising challenge to run 100 laps around the Banbury Rugby Union Football Club's grounds in memory of her husband. (photo by Simon Grieve)

Trudy Boyle started the fundraising challenge to help the local charity, Katharine House Hospice, in memory of her husband Steve Boyle.

She launched a JustGiving fundraising web page as part of the campaign she's called 'A Century for Stevie B.' Anyone who would like to contribute to the the 'Century for Stevie B' campaign can use the following web link: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/trudy-boyle3

Trudy could be seen wearing a shirt with her husband's picture on it and the words 'A Century for Stevie B' as she ran her laps with several club members around the grounds earlier this week.

Steve, her late husband was a former president of the Banbury Rugby Union Football Club. Trudy has held a number of volunteer positions at the club, and their two sons both play for the club.

Trudy said: "When Steve died in June 2018, we were lucky enough to spent the last two weeks of his life being looked after at Katharine House Hospice. Their care was second to none for him, me and all the family. I truly believe we gave him the best final days we could and a large part of that was down to everyone at Katharine House. They became part of our family for that time.

"I know funding has been difficult during the pandemic and wanted to support them in some way so I have decided to run 100 laps of the rugby club over the month of September. This should be about 120km all together. I am not much of a runner (more of a shuffle really) but I am determined to do this."