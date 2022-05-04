Banbury woman sheds her dreads for charity fundraising campaign in memory of her grandmother

Faye Holloway has been shedding her dreadlocks to raise money for Crohn's & Colitis UK, who offer information, support and research to people affected by Crohn's & Colitis. (Submitted photo)

A Banbury woman launched a 'Shed the dreads’ fundraising campaign to benefit the charity Crohn’s & Colitis UK in memory of her grandmother.

Faye Holloway has been shedding her dreadlocks to raise money for Crohn's & Colitis UK, who offer information, support and research to people affected by Crohn's & Colitis.

She said: “My Nan, Beryl Holloway, suffered a lot throughout her life with her Crohn's diagnosis, which eventually took her life. It's something that runs in our family, myself being diagnosed with Ulcerative Colitis aged 17. I was extremely ill for 12 months before I finally got listened to and referred to a Gastroenterologist.

"I was sick and lost my appetite. I had no energy to even climb the stairs at times. Twenty four years later and I now have total pancolitis, meaning my whole large bowel is now affected. My medicine is working for me at the moment.

"Please help me raise much needed funds towards research and patient care.”

Faye set up a JustGiving fundraising webpage, and you can make a donation using the following web link: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/faye-holloway80

Faye has been removing her dreadlocks lock by lock over the last month. She also has a collection box on the bar in The Mill Arts Centre in the town centre of Banbury.