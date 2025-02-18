Banbury woman sets up petition to reopen Sainsbury toilets as it emerges the company's loos are closing in many towns

A Banbury woman, angry over the closure of Banbury Sainsbury’s store toilets, has set up a petition calling for them to be reinstated.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sue Leech’s petition comes as it emerges a number of Sainsbury toilets around the country have been closed, often for ‘misuse’. Poole, Bridgenorth, High Wycombe, Stanmore and Leicestershire are just some locations. Closures have often been preceded by accusation of the facilities being neglected.

A major store in Southampton was refused permission to close its toilets after a planning inspector found it would lead to the loss of a ‘vital community benefit’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Leech is one of many who have complained about the toilets’ closure on social media. Sainsbury says the Banbury toilets have been closed ‘for multiple reasons’ but customers have been told it is because of ‘misuse’.

Sainsbury's store in Oxford Road, Banbury - where toilets have been closed 'for multiple reasons'

Complaints have been made in many parts of the country about Sainsbury’s lack of upkeep and cleanliness of its toilets.

Mrs Leech’s Change.org petition says: “I am very distressed that the public toilets in Sainsbury’s, Oxford Road Banbury have been permanently shut, apparently due to vandalism.

“There are many people who may need to urgently access a public toilet. These include those with medical conditions, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, bowel or bladder control issues and those with a stoma.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Then there are those with disabilities, including those with limited mobility, cognitive impairment or other hidden disabilities, not to mention parents or carers with young children and pregnant mothers. My petition is to ask Sainsbury’s to reinstate these toilets as a matter of urgency.”

Following a complaint to the CEO, Sainsbury’s told Mrs Leech: “There are multiple reasons why we took the decision to shut our facilities. This decision was not taken lightly, however as mentioned by the customer themselves, we are allowing customers to use our staff facilities if they require it due to any disabilities/inconveniences. We also have a toilet in our petrol station accessible for customers."

One woman on Facebook said the petrol station toilets were closed when she tried to use them. A number of people have swapped to nearby Morrison’s because of the lack of toilets. Morrisons like Aldi, Lidl, Tesco, M&S and Waitrose offer customer toilets.

Some posting on social media said their medical condition meant they needed to use a lavatory without delay. Others said they often needed to be able to take their young children to a toilet in a hurry. And some wanted to be able to wash their hands for hygeine purposes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Royal Society for Public Health said a lack of toilets keeps one in five people who have special need of a lavatory nearby, contained to within a small distance from their home.

And the British Toilet Association – which promotes ‘away from home’ toilet facilities with the highest possible standards of provision and hygiene - says problems suffered by many people mean they may need to use a toilet within a short space of time.

They include the elderly, people with incontinence or other medical conditions or disabilities and during menstruation or the menopause. “Public toilets are the ‘shop window’ for any... establishment – where first and lasting impressions of levels of customer care are made,” says the BTA.

If you know of any Sainsbury toilets closing email [email protected]