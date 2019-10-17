Banbury woman’s charity is helping children of imprisoned parents

A vast number of prison inmates have children and the plight of these innocent youngsters is rarely considered.

The creation of an organisation dedicated to helping these children is the significant achievement of a Banbury social worker.

Sarah Burrows NNL-191015-121911001

Prisoners’ children will not be offered any governmental support unless they are already known to children’s services or they are recognised as a ‘child in need’ for separate reasons.

Children of prisoners are a vulnerable group through no wrongdoing of their own.

By the age of 48, men who, as boys, had a parent in prison are three times more likely to have a history of drug abuse, unemployment, heavy alcohol abuse, anxiety or depression and broken relationships (cited in Social Care Institute for Excellence 2008).

Sixty five per cent of boys with a parent in prison go on to commit an offence themselves (MOJ 2008).

The charity helps children who have a parent in prison. Picture by Getty Images NNL-191015-132141001

If the behavioural and emotional toll inflicted on the children of prisoners is not enough, it is estimated that every £1 invested in supporting prisoners’ families could save the taxpayer £11 (PACT 2012).

So why are the government and local authorities not doing anything to combat this?

These were the thoughts of Sarah Burrows when she established the charity Children Heard and Seen in 2014.

Burrows, who lived in Banbury for 24 years, has worked with children and families for more than three decades, including working in children’s homes in Banbury, as a social worker and for the Prevention of Offending Service.

She set the charity up in her spare time whilst working for Oxfordshire County Council in the Pre-court and Prevention Team because she noticed the number of children entering the criminal justice system who had a parent or parents in prison.

Children Heard and Seen has come a long way since a part-time operation from her kitchen table in 2014, with four permanent employees and 35 volunteers currently active.

The organisationcurrently supports more than 160 children, including 26 in Banbury.

The charity recently won the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service and receives referrals of children not just from Oxfordshire but from as far away as Essex, Kent, and Birmingham.

Sarah Burrows has submitted evidence to the Joint Subcommittee on Human Rights on the impact of parents in prison and how the needs of the children should be considered in sentencing, beginning with a database to record prisoners with children.

Could you be a volunteer?

Children Heard and Seen offers help to youngsters who have a parent in prison and as part of its support network it is constantly looking for volunteer mentors.

The charity also takes on student placements.

And it also welcomes visits to its groups by people with skills and interests. One recent visit was by a pet therapy practitioner who gave the children very practical examples of nurturing and empathy.

Volunteer mentors may just give a couple of hours a week to spend with a child of any age, perhaps taking them swimming or enjoying an activity they like and to give them the chance to talk.

“It’s for children to have a trusted adult external to the family who is consistent and can listen to them,” said Maria from Children Heard and Seen.

“Someone who can do fun things with but who they can also trust to talk about how they feel about the incarceration of their parent, or about school and general worries - someone who will listen with no judgement.”

You can find out more about Children Heard and Seen at https://childrenheardandseen.co.uk. Its Facebook page is at https://www.facebook.com/childrenheardandseen/

If you think you could help Children Heard and Seen email info@childrenheardandseen.co.uk or call 07557 339258.