Banbury woman returns to the nursery she attended as a child - this time as its new manager!
Pav Bilkhu has returned to her roots and taken on the role of manager at the Saltway Nursery in Bodicote.
Before joining Saltway, Pav previously managed Smart Tots nursery, located on Horse Fair, Banbury, for several years.
She said: “I’m really excited to be back at Saltway!
"Using what I’ve learnt from over a decade of dedicated study and experience in childcare, my initial focus will be to oversee and support the growth of our staff so that we can deliver the best possible experience for all our children to ensure their development.”
Alongside the appointment of a new manager, Saltway has also expanded its facilities and opened a brand-new area on the first floor of the property.
The new area features state-of-the-art facilities and has been designed to provide more space and an improved learning environment for the children.
Speaking about the newly opened area, Pav said: “The first floor now looks fantastic.
“I was very impressed when I saw the finished renovation and we’ve already received glowing reviews from our parents.”
Complete Childcare, the group that operates Saltway, has said it is excited to share Saltway’s new developments with the children and their families.
Managing director of Complete Childcare, Alec Hodson, said, “We’re delighted to see Pav moving back to manage the nursery she attended as a child – what a full circle moment!”