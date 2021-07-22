Banbury woman recognised for 60 years of service to Girlguiding

Madeline Gibbons presented with her 60 years of service award (Pictured: Madeline at bottom left, Alison is bottom right. Standing L-R Gwyneth Davies, unit leader, Mary Brodey, assistant county commissioner, Emily East the Cherwell Division Commissioner)

Madeline Gibbins, aged 78, was presented with her 60 years service award to Girlguiding on Tuesday July 13.

The award was presented to her from Mary Brodey, assistant county commissioner and Emily East, Cherwell division commissioner for girlguiding. Madeline's daughter, Alison Gibbins, was also presented with her five year service award.

Madeline moved with her family to Banbury from Paignton in 1947 when her father worked on the railway.

Madeline leading 2nd Banbury Brownies on parade in 1967 (photo submitted by the Madeline's family)

Madeline joined 2nd Banbury Brownies as a Brownie herself and moved into her role as Brownie unit leader aged 18. Madeline was the Brownie unit leader there until she was 65 when she stepped down as the leader, but has continued to support their weekly meetings which take place at the Marlborough Road Methodist Church.

Madeline is very proud to have been a Girlguiding leader and member of the Trefoil group for this significant period of time and it was a special moment for her, her family and the local members.