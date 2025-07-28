Banbury woman raises over £1,000 for charity by cutting 15 years' worth of long hair
Chloe Hawtin raised an impressive £1,300 by chopping 22 inches of her long hair off on Saturday, July 26.
The money will be donated to the Royal Brompton and Harefield Hospitals Charity, which supports the work at Harefield Hospital, a specialist in heart and lung care.
Chloe said: “I decided to cut my hair and raise some money after my best friend’s dad sadly passed away in June.
“I wanted to do something that could raise some money for the Royal Brompton and Harefield Hospitals Charity, which is the charity that supports the Harefield Hospital.
“The hospital cared for my friend’s dad, Terry, for 10 years following a cardiac diagnosis. They were able to give Terry 10 precious years with his wife, daughters, and grandchildren.”
Alongside raising vital funds for charity, Chloe also donated 22 inches of her recently cut hair to The Little Princess Trust, where it can be made into a wig for children with medical conditions that have caused hair loss.
Chloe said: “I've had long hair for 15 years now, and I have occasionally thought about cutting it, but never followed through.
“This felt like the opportunity to cut my hair while raising money for a charity that is close to my heart.
“I'm pretty overwhelmed at the support I have received from family, friends, and colleagues. I can't thank them enough for their support and kindness.”
Chloe says that, despite having long hair for much of her life, she is now enjoying her new shorter look and wonders why she didn’t opt for a shorter style before now.
She said: “I surprised myself by really loving my new hairstyle, and I wonder why I didn't do this a long time ago.
“Margot Thorne at It's All About ME, based in Ferriston, did a fantastic job cutting my hair and has given me the new style and confidence that I never thought possible.”
Chloe’s fundraiser is still open for donations. Anyone wishing to donate should visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/chloe-hawtin-haircut
