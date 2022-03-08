Sharon Hutchings from Banbury, who just took part in the European Masters Championships, has taken home a silver medal at the British Masters Championships in the shot put competition. (pictured at the European Masters in Portugal last month)

Sharon Hutchings launched an online fundraising campaign to help cover the costs of the expenses of getting to Portugal to represent Great Britain at the European Masters championships in the shot put last month.

She said: "I had an amazing time and met some lovely people. I came 17th out of 21 competitors. It was very tough competition with some excellent throwers from all over Europe. I threw 8.18. It was not my personal best, but respectable.

"It was a truly amazing experience and I am so grateful to all the donations to my go fund me page which covered my expenses."

Sharon Hutchings from Banbury is pictured with all 21 competitors in the shot put at the Europeans Masters Championships held in Portugal last month.

She also placed second in the shot put competition last weekend at the Masters British Athletics Championships. She now hopes to compete at the World Masters Championships in Finland in June.

Sharon, who works at Horton General Hospital an operating department practitioner, knows the importance of sport.

One of Sharon's friends, Rachel Adam, has fully supported her quest to compete in the European Masters Championships.