Banbury woman left heartbroken after beloved dog - Shelby - remains missing more than four weeks

After more than a month Tina Vine's dog, Shelby, remains missing. A reward has been offered for information leading to the return of Shelby, a six-year-old chihuahua, who went missing last month.

Tina Vine is desperate for Shelby's return, who has now been listed as stolen with Thames Valley Police. Anyone with information can make a report by calling 101 or via online quoting reference 43210437270.

Shelby went missing after she escaped her garden on Balmoral Avenue in the Bretch Hill area of Banbury around 12.30pm on Monday September 13. She was seen a few hours later near the flats in Bretch Hill. She has not been seen since.

The charity - Beauty's Legacy (Reuniting Lost and Stolen Animals and Promoting Animal Welfare) has launched a #findshelby campaign on social media in an effort to help find her.

Beauty's Legacy has helped organise the distribution of several 6 foot long Shelby banners across the area.

The search for Shelby helped lead to the rescue of Bertie last week.

A spokesperson for the Beauty's Legacy charity said Tina was called after a sighting of two small dogs, one like Shelby and another, running down the road in Banbury near Concorde Avenue. Tina went out immediately, and although Shelby was nowhere to be seen she found Bertie who had been hit by a car. She got him to the vets and notified Bertie's owners.

The spokesperson for Beauty's Legacy charity said Bertie suffered an injury to his eye and stomach area, but otherwise survived with only bruises and grazes.

She said: "He miraculously had no broken bones. The owners paid £300 to secure his release, and We (Beauty's legacy) covered the remaining balance of over £200 to ease the trauma for the family."

Shelby, however is still missing.

Two further sightings in the same area have been reported and the charity has helped set up food stations and cameras in the hope of seeing her so they can set a humane trap.

The charity urges people to call in any further sightings straight away.

Shelby's owner, Tina, said: "It's safe to say I am struggling... having to work 40 hours a week, plus other commitments. I feel I am not dedicating enough time to search for Shelby. I spend hours after work searching, and get so disheartened every evening that I have to stop. My heart is broken. I have a little hope each day when I start searching and then have that same heart wrenching feeling when I come home without her.

"Life truly isn't the same without her here. The pain of looking out the window knowing that she is out there somewhere, but I cannot find her is indescribable.

"The unknowing is the worst."