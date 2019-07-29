Banbury woman is convicted of animal abuse in three cases relating to a horse and a pony

A Banbury woman has been found guilty of offences against a horse and a pony after being prosecuted by the RSPCA.

Emily Patricia Payne, 33, of Manor Court, Banbury pleaded not guilty to the charges but was found guilty at Oxford Magistrates Court.

Oxford magistrates' court where Emily Payne was convicted of unnecessary suffering to a horse

The charges related to a Thoroughbred mare called Esp and a Welsh pony called Ruby.

In the first case between July and August last year, Payne caused unnecessary suffering to Esp by failing to provide her with a diet suitable for her needs, contrary to the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

She was also accused of failing to follow veterinary advice with regard to the same horse between March, 2018 and August 2018.

In the third case Payne was charged with failing to take reasonable steps to protect the Welsh pony, Ruby, from pain, injury, suffering and disease between July and August 2018. The pony had overgrown hooves and was in a laminitic state.

Laminitis is crippling condition in which the layered material forming the hooves is affected making standing and bearing its own weight extremely painful for horses and can kill.

An animal deprivation order was made to allow confiscation of Esp and Ruby, who were taken into the care of RSPCA rehabilitation teams.

Payne will be sentenced on August 21 and the Banbury Guardian will report on the case fully, with photos from the RSPCA.

A RSPCA spokesman said the law changed in late June to allow judges and magistrates to mete out heavier penalties for animal abuse.

"Animal abusers can face up to five years in prison under a new Bill announced by the Department for the Environment, Farming and Rural Affairs on June 26," she said.

"It comes after years of campaigning by the RSPCA and other animal welfare charities for the maximum sentence under the Animal Welfare Act, 2006, to be increased from six months to five years - better reflecting the severity of cruelty cases seen in England and Wales and bringing us in line with Northern Ireland and other European countries where convicted animal abusers can be jailed for up to five years."