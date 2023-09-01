Banbury woman embraces new healthy transport alternative following council e-bike trial

When 36-year-old Banbury resident Katey Humphris signed up for the pilot e-bike scheme the council ran, she didn’t expect big results due to her already active lifestyle.

However, once she joined the six-week scheme Cherwell ran in partnership with British Cycling, she made a permanent, healthier, and more environmentally friendly change.

Katey said: "When I was asked to participate in the trial, I was excited as I had never used an e-bike before, and I was pleasantly surprised by how much I enjoyed using the bike. I wasn’t sure how much I’d actually use it in my day-to-day life, but I ended up using it more than I thought.

Katey Humphris has now embraced using an e-bike for most of her daily journeys.

"It was brilliant to have an alternative option to using my car. I loved having a healthier transport option that allowed me to do journeys that were a bit too long on a traditional bike. Not only did it help me easily fit in extra exercise, but it also helped me save money on fuel. I didn’t think my financial health would also improve!"

Since participating in the scheme, Katey has gone on to purchase her own e-bike, which she uses for most of her day-to-day routines.

She said: "Having the option to jump onto the ebike instead of taking my car made things much more enjoyable, and being able to cycle and take in the fresh air was a nice way to break up often boring car journeys while making me feel good about improving my environmental footprint."

Cllr Phil Chapman, portfolio holder for healthy and safe communities, said: "It is brilliant to see the council’s pilot scheme having such a positive impact over the six weeks it was run. Katey’s experience clearly highlights the physical and mental health and even monetary benefits that having access to e-bikes can provide.