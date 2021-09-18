Banbury woman desperate for return of much-loved dog - Shelby
Tina Vine has been left heartbroken after her dog - Shelby - has been missing for nearly a week.
Shelby, a six-year-old chihuahua, went missing after she escaped her garden on Balmoral Avenue in the Bretch Hill area of Banbury around 12.30pm on Monday September 13. She was seen a few hours later near the flats in Bretch Hill. She has not been seen since.
Tina said: "Shelby is my soul mate, and both my son and I are absolutely devastated at her disappearance.
Shelby is a tricolour - white, black and brown - chihuahua with smooth hair. She also has several distinctive markings such as a white tip at the end of her tail, a thin white stripe down the centre of her face and white back toes and tan coloured front paws.
She has been neutered and is chipped with a 'missing alert.'
The charity - Beauty's Legacy (Reuniting Lost and Stolen Animals and Promoting Animal Welfare) has launched a #findshelby campaign on social media in an effort to help find her. For more information on the #findshelby campaign see its Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/314337733794674/Shelby has been registered with Dog Lost UK, the UK's largest lost and found dog service.
Anyone with information can call 07530515434 or send a direct message to the Find Shelby Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/Findshelby-102548575521155/