Banbury woman 'delighted and honoured' to win county-wide photography competition

A Banbury woman who took up photography after retiring is delighted to have won her first photo competition and represent the town.
By Jack Ingham
Published 12th Oct 2023, 12:27 BST
After retiring nine years ago, Maureen Tyrrell joined the Adderbury, Deddington, and District Photographic Society and discovered her passion for taking stunning photos of Banbury and the surrounding villages.

This morning (Thursday October 12) Maureen was announced as one of the winners of the BBC Radio Oxford 'You Snap It We Wrap It' competition that was looking for Oxfordshire photographers to submit images that could be wrapped around a car.

Maureen’s beautiful photograph of Banbury Cross was unveiled on the side of one of the station's cars, and Maureen was interviewed on air about how the image best depicted Banbury.

Maureen with her winning image of Banbury Cross.Maureen with her winning image of Banbury Cross.
Speaking about her introduction to photography and winning the competition, Maureen said: “The best thing I did was join the Adderbury, Deddington, and District Photographic Society with like-minded people who enjoy club evenings, workshops, social events, and days out, which really helped me in my photography journey.

"I have never entered a photographic competition that I can remember until I saw on social media that BBC Radio Oxford was inviting photographers from all over Oxfordshire to enter this competition.

“I submitted an image of Banbury Cross, which I thought might wrap well. The judges must have agreed, as I was one of the six winners to get our images wrapped around a car!

“I am delighted and honoured to have won and to represent our town in a small way!”

