Sylvia Ashton celebrated her 100th birthday, yesterday, Monday September 13, surrounded by family friends at her home in Banbury.

The celebrations proved especially memorable after several relatives from America, including her two daughters, Janet and Eileen and their families were able to attend. The Covid-19 pandemic made seeing relatives living abroad difficult.

Janet Clark, a family friend who is also the vice chairman of the Banbury Royal British Legion (RBL) branch, said: "Both her daughters married air force men, and went to live in the states. Her family have come over for her 100th birthday celebration.

"She loved it. She loved seeing all the people she hadn't seen for a long time, like her family."

The Banbury RBL branch posted a message on its Facebook page congratulating Sylvia, which said: "The Banbury Branch officers and members would like to pass on our sincere thanks, and wish Sylvia a happy 100th Birthday. She is a great friend of our vice chairman and today (Monday September 13) a party was held with friends and family to celebrate.